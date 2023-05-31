Can sleeping with your furry bestie improve your health?

In a world where the lines between canine companionship and human lifestyle are blurred, a new debate is attracting the attention of sleep-deprived souls: Is it healthy to share your bed with a furry, four-legged friend or should Fido be relegated to the lounge?

Proponents of this unorthodox sleeping arrangement contend that the warmth and presence of a devoted dog can convert our restless nights into blissful reveries. According to the pro-dog sleepers, these nocturnal embrace sessions are the ultimate cure for insomnia, anxiety, and the occasional nightmare-inducing bout of tossing and turning. Mr. Jones's soft snores and rhythmic breathing can serve as a soothing sleep soundtrack, lulling even the most obstinate insomniac into a peaceful state of canine-induced slumber.

Researchers have combed through the scientific landscape, unearthing evidence to support both sides of the debate. According to a number of studies, sleeping with a furry companion can reduce the heart rate and blood pressure, promoting a sense of calm and general well-being. Others believe the physical contact and release of oxytocin, also known as the "love hormone," during these canine cuddle sessions can reduce stress and enhance emotional health. It appears that our furry companions have the ability to keep our tails wagging even whilst we are asleep.

However, not everyone is willing to embrace this theory without question. Critics warn of potential disadvantages that may accompany a cosy slumber party. Dogs which are allowed to sleep, without boundaries, on the human bed, can result in a paws-on approach to nocturnal movements, leaving humans relegated to the edges of their own mattresses. And let's not forget the potentially irritating issue of allergies, which can transform sleep into a wheezing, sneezing ordeal.

Despite the fact that sharing your sleeping space with a furry companion can be beneficial, it is necessary to consider individual preferences and circumstances. Due to the dog's constant presence, some humans may appreciate the added warmth and sense of security, while others may find themselves chasing tails in their dreams. Ultimately, the judgement is as elusive as the proverbial park squirrel. The decision to co-sleep with your four-legged companion is a personal one that depends on your level of comfort, the quality of your sleep, and the manoeuvrability of your hoover cleaner.