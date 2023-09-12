Cape Baboon management plan nears completion, community engagement to follow

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (JTT), consisting of representatives from SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town, is making significant progress towards finalising the Baboon Strategic Management Plan (BSMP) by the end of September 2023. In a joint statement, the JTT emphasised its commitment to collaborating with communities in baboon-affected areas to develop sustainable solutions for managing the Chacma baboon population on the Cape Peninsula.

The JTT's efforts aim to mitigate human-baboon conflicts, protect natural habitats, and promote coexistence between humans and baboons. Draft Baboon Strategic Management Plan The JTT has carefully assessed and considered 800 individual comments received during the participation period, which took place from January 27, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

Additionally, stakeholder engagement meetings held in Tokai on March 3, provided valuable input. All these comments are being integrated into the draft BSMP, with the goal of finalising the plan by the end of September 2023. Once completed, the plan will be shared with the public and stakeholders for their input. Community Engagement

Following the finalisation of the plan, the JTT plans to engage with affected communities in proximity to baboons' natural habitat. These engagements will focus on crafting area-specific solutions and strategies tailored to each community's needs. Key aspects of these community engagements include:

– Presenting an analysis of human-baboon conflict issues in the affected area. – Proposing short, medium, and long-term strategies for community consideration. – Encouraging affected communities to propose their strategies, actions and interventions.

– Providing advance notice of meeting dates and venues for community engagements. – The JTT aims to operationalise the BSMP with local strategies that address the unique circumstances and concerns of impacted communities while garnering residents' support. Strategic Fencing

The JTT is exploring the feasibility of strategically placing fences in areas to deter baboons from entering urban areas while keeping them in their natural habitats. This feasibility study considers factors such as terrain, land ownership, available funding, and the best return on investment. A report outlining potential fence locations is being prepared for future reference. Baboon Advisory Group (BAG)

Recognised community organisations, ratepayers associations, advocacy groups, and research institutions from baboon-affected areas will be called upon in October to nominate a mandated representative to serve on the Baboon Advisory Group (BAG). The BAG will advise the CPBMJTT on achieving BSMP's intended outcomes and supporting its implementation, while facilitating feedback between constituencies and the JTT. Animal-Proof Bins