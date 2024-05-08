Conservation triumph as Northern Drakensberg Nature Reserve officially gazetted

In a significant milestone for local conservation, the Northern Drakensberg Nature Reserve has officially gazetted, marking the culmination of years of dedicated commitment to preserving biodiversity and ecological integrity. The journey towards establishing this reserve began over three decades ago, driven by individuals deeply passionate about nature.

“I have a Nature Reserve...well it's not mine but I can say I helped create this one. What a long road. If I could start way back in the day, I would guess 30 years back or maybe as far back as I can remember, let's call it 30 years then,” Shaun Vorster beamed, eager to tell his story. Vorster is the property manager at Greenfire Drakensberg Lodge, cosy mountain accommodations which blend seamlessly into the shadows of the greater Drakensberg peaks. Initiated in 2018, the project to establish the Northern Drakensberg Nature Reserve embarked on a six-year journey characterised by perseverance, collaboration and community engagement.

South Africa's commitment to the Convention on Biological Diversity underscores the importance of expanding protected areas to cover over 17% of its land mass. The Biodiversity Stewardship Programme, facilitating collaboration between government and private/communal landowners, is instrumental in achieving this goal. In regions like the northern Drakensberg, where biodiversity thrives outside formal protected areas, the program is vital. Landowners in this area aimed to secure their land for conservation, fostering tourism and sustainable development.

Ecologically significant, the northern Drakensberg falls within Critical Biodiversity Areas and Strategic Water Source Areas. Its diverse vegetation, including vulnerable species, and vital water resources highlight its importance for conservation. The establishment of the Reserve aims to enhance connectivity between existing reserves, contributing to national and provincial conservation targets while safeguarding cultural heritage, including San rock art. Overcoming challenges with unwavering determination, stakeholders championed the cause, driven by a shared vision of leaving a legacy for future generations.

Vaughn Piccione, one of the five founding members of the Northern Drakensberg Landowners Association, was introduced to their Bergville property in 1992, which the family initially rented and then purchased in 1996. “In 1998 we encountered our first Eland bull early one winter morning, a profound encounter while taking our kids to school in Bergville. The Eland had been running, it was a frosty morning, sunshine rising on the mountain backdrop, a black shiny nose and steam from his nostrils.” The encounter left the family in absolute awe.

“Soon after this experience we counted a single super herd of wild Eland, totalling 196 animals. The seeds were sown at this point to pursue the possibilities of turning our property into a Nature Reserve,” Piccione said. “We are part of a very dedicated valley of like minded lodge owners, Shaun Vorster, our Steadfast Association Executive Committee and Conservation Outcomes helped make this goal a reality.” Vorster's deep love for nature propelled his involvement.

“It was and still is a calming place for me. It did not matter if it was hot and I am sweating or if it was cold and I could not feel my fingers. In the bush or the berg, ocean or the kalahari, outside was a must,” he shared. Positioned between the Royal Natal Nature Reserve, Poccolan Nature Reserve, and Sterkfontein Nature Reserve, the Northern Drakensberg Nature Reserve assumes an important role in acting as a corridor for biodiversity between these protected areas. Conservation Outcomes oversaw the process of establishing the reserve, including application submissions, site assessments, and contract negotiations. Collaboration with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and approval from the KZN Department of Economic Development and Environmental Affairs were crucial initial steps.

Speaking of the creation of the reserve, Loretta Mecklenborg, secretary of the Associations’ steering committee, said that the process of “establishing the reserve was a beautiful expression of the infinite connectedness that we are all a part of.” The reserve's establishment not only enhances ecological connectivity but also strengthens resilience to environmental threats, particularly by conserving the unique biodiversity of the Drakensberg grasslands. “The declaration of the nature reserve feels like a tangible step in that direction. Being part of coordinating and facilitating this process that began so long ago has been immensely gratifying,” Mecklenborg said.

In addition to its ecological significance, the reserve offers opportunities for sustainable tourism and economic development. By embracing responsible stewardship, stakeholders aim to harness the reserve's potential while safeguarding its natural assets for future generations. “This would not have been possible without the sheer stubbornness of local landowners and conservation authorities to see this through, for that, me and many young conservationists like me will forever be grateful,” Vorster said. “The Northern Drakensberg is officially gazetted and is now a proper, real Nature Reserve, no more pipe dream, no more hot air around a braai, it's real.”