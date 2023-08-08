Customs at Indian international airport seize 47 pythons and two lizards from passenger

In a startling interception at Tiruchirappalli International Airport, customs officials have foiled an audacious attempt to smuggle exotic reptiles. The passenger, a local man returning from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, managed to conceal 47 pythons and two lizards in his luggage, bringing them on-board a four-hour Batik Air Flight.

The cunning attempt to traffic the reptiles was thwarted when vigilant airport authorities noticed unusual movement within the passenger's bags upon landing. Upon closer inspection, they were met with a shocking discovery - live snakes of various species and sizes, along with several lizards. "The swift action of our vigilant customs officials prevented a dangerous and illegal trade in exotic wildlife," stated an official source from Tiruchirappalli International Airport.

"The reptiles were found in concealed boxes, revealing a systematic smuggling operation." According to reports by aviation news publication Aerotime Hub, the detained passenger is currently undergoing further questioning as authorities aim to uncover the larger network behind this illicit activity. The confiscated reptiles, including the pythons and lizards, are now set for repatriation to Malaysia, as reported by India Today, a local media outlet.

This is not an isolated incident in India. Just a few months ago in April 2023, a female passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur was apprehended at Chennai International Airport with 22 snakes concealed in her luggage. According to a report by the UN Environment Program (UNEP), India has emerged as a significant hub for wildlife trafficking. Between 2011 and 2020, over 70,000 native and exotic animals or animal parts were trafficked through 18 Indian airports. "India is among the top ten countries in terms of using the airline sector for wildlife trafficking," asserted Atul Bagai, head of UNEP in India. "This is an unwanted accolade."

The issue is further exacerbated by lax penalties for such violations in the country. "The weak consequences for legal violations have turned wildlife smuggling into a thriving business in India," Atul Bagai remarked. One contributing factor to this thriving trade is a legal loophole in India's 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, which does not effectively regulate the present trade of exotic animals. The Act's original intent was to safeguard native biodiversity, inadvertently leaving the door open for the illegal trade of invasive or introduced species.