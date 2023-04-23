Everyday should be Earth Day

As we celebrated the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day on Saturday, it's important to take a moment to reflect on how much progress we've made in the fight against climate change. And by "progress," we mean "not much."

According to recent research, the average global temperature has risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times. That might not sound like much, but it's enough to cause devastating effects like more frequent and severe natural disasters, rising sea levels, and the extinction of countless plant and animal species. But don't worry, I'm sure Elon Musk will figure out a way to make us all interplanetary refugees before things get too bad.

In honour of Earth Day, I've compiled some of the most inspiring quotes from world leaders and environmental activists: "I have always said that the Earth will be fine. It's the people who are f*cked." - George Carlin "We have a moral obligation to protect the planet for our children and grandchildren, unless we want them to live in a Mad Max-style wasteland." - Joe Biden "Climate change is not a lie. Do not let people tell you otherwise. And if they do, remind them that you have a Nobel Prize and they don't." - Al Gore "If you think we can't change the world, it just means you're not one of those who will." - Greta Thunberg Of course, it's not all doom and gloom. There are plenty of things you can do to help protect the planet, like using reusable bags, taking public transportation, and not voting for politicians who deny climate change. And if all else fails, you can always just start a TikTok trend where you and your friends plant trees while dancing to "WAP." It's not going to solve the climate crisis, but at least it's a start.