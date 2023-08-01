Family die of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning

Four members of a Cape Town family have died in what is suspected to be carbon monoxide poisoning. The family, from New Woodlands in Mitchells Plain, were alleged to be having a braai on Sunday, July 30.

It is believed the hot coals were taken indoors thereafter and this is what led to the deaths. According to the records from the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, the two adults died on the scene while two children died later in hospital. “In one of the latest incidents, two adults died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in New Woodlands, Mitchells Plain last night, Sunday, July 30,” mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said.

“According to neighbours, the family had taken a drum of hot coals indoors and were overcome by the lack of oxygen,” he said. “Two victims were declared deceased on scene, while two children were transported to hospital for treatment. [The SA Police Service] SAPS has since confirmed that the children too, passed away.” He said Fire and Rescue Services recorded 14 fatalities at the weekend which included seven minors.

The incidents took place across the metropole. “The loss of life is absolutely heart-wrenching, and the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre is coordinating relevant services to respond to psycho-trauma and humanitarian assistance for the affected residents,” he said. “The individual fire incidents are under investigation by the SAPS, but we also want to urge the public please to keep fire safety top of mind at all times, particularly amid the incredibly cold weather that we have been experiencing,” Smith said.

“Please do not leave open flames or any heating sources unattended, ever; do not leave children unattended, and do not make fires indoors if you do not have a properly ventilated fireplace. The risks, as we have sadly seen, are simply too great.” A similar incident occurred in Uitsig on July 13, after four people had to be rushed to hospital for treatment after they were left unconscious after making a fire indoors. [email protected]