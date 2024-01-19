Firefighters tackle vegetation fire in Simon’s Town

Cape Town firefighters are once again fighting a fire on the mountain in Simon’s Town. On Friday, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse said firefighters were working with crew members from the Table Mountain National Parks, NCC and the Volunteer Wildfire Services in the Redhill area.

He said the fire broke out on Thursday evening. “City resources on the scene currently are five fire engines, three water tankers, two bush tenders, and a skid unit,” Carelse said. “Three helicopters were deployed at 7am to waterbomb the area. No properties have been affected, and no injuries reported.”

He said firefighters also attended to a fire near the Steenbras lookout point on Thursday. “That fire has been brought under control. Crews are monitoring for any potential flare-ups,” Carelse said. “Given the prevailing weather conditions and the forecast for today, the Fire and Rescue Service is on high alert for possible wildfires. We ask the public to please report any fires as soon as possible so that resources can be dispatched.”

On Wednesday, the scenic views from Boyes Drive in Cape Town were closed to the public after a vegetation fire was reported. The slopes above Boyes Drive caught alight just after 11am. Six firefighting vehicles and over 30 staff members were on-site, and additional resources were deployed to the scene of the fire.