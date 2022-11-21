Forestry Commission of Ghana announces REDD+ partnership to reduce emissions

The Ghana Forestry Commission announced on November 11 a partnership with Wildlife Works, a leading global REDD+ developer which facilitates international carbon finance to indigenous peoples, local communities and global south governments. The partnership aims to create world-class REDD+ projects that contribute to Ghana’s ambitious emission reductions and nature conservation goals.

Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation, or REDD+, is a framework created by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Conference of the Parties (COP). The framework is used to guide activities in the forest sector that reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, as well as the sustainable management of forests and the conservation and enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries. The Ghana News Agency reported that the announcement could see projects commencing as soon as 2024, with the key focus of the partnership being the joint development of at least one active conservation project, while also creating a framework between the parties to share best practices and recommendations on high-quality REDD+ project development, and tools to assure compliance with the Cancun Safeguards and the Warsaw Framework.

The Ghana Forestry Commission is implementing REDD+ programmes in both the High Forest and Northern Savannah zones of Ghana and has reported verified and validated emission reductions in its High Forest Zone programme, which would see almost 70% of benefits go to local communities. Wildlife Works is already delivering major existing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya in partnership with indigenous peoples and local communities. One such example is the Mai Ndombe REDD+ project, which protects 300 000 hectares of the Congo Basin, an area almost four times the size of New York City, from deforestation and channels millions of dollars to support sustainable development in the region.

“In line with the Ghana REDD+ Strategy, we seek strategic partnerships to scale up climate interventions and actions. This partnership, therefore, serves as a major building block in our country’s commitment to conserve some of our most important forests and biodiversity,” the Forestry Commission said. “With their focus on working in partnership with forest communities and local communities, Wildlife Works is well suited to partner with the Forestry Commission to apply best practices and together make recommendations to maximise the potential of the projects resulting from this partnership,” said John Allotey, chief executive, Forestry Commission. Mike Korchinsky, founder and CEO of Wildlife Works, said: “We have been working in other parts of Africa for over 20 years applying our community-centred approach to conservation projects financed by the voluntary carbon market that deliver sustainable development investments, transforming the lives of local communities and protecting their natural environment.”

Ghana has committed to reducing its emissions by a total of 64 MtCO2eq (metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent) by 2030 in its latest Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The country is adopting policies and goals aimed at increasing the climate resilience and economic prosperity of its people and conserving its natural heritage, biodiversity, forests and ecosystems. During the first phase of the partnership project to be completed within the next three to six months, the two parties will assess opportunities for the creation of REDD+ projects, including options for carbon crediting, benefit sharing and project implementation.