Foundation set for sustainable Cape Peninsula baboon programme

A memorandum of agreement (MoA) has been signed by SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town which has laid the foundation for a more sustainable management plan for the Cape Peninsula’s growing Chacma baboon population. The MoA clarifies the roles and responsibilities of each stakeholder and stipulates the collective and individual functions and mandates in working towards the sustainable management of the Chacma baboon population.

According to a Cape Nature press release, the MoA details the actions and interventions which will be undertaken, either individually, or as a collective, as required, according to the roles and responsibilities as set out in the MoA. The MoA also facilitates joint decision making, through the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (JTT), and will oversee the implementation of the Baboon Strategic Management Plan, once approved. It is informed, among others, by research, international best practice and operational experience, as well as the input from stakeholders, and the community engagements undertaken by the City of Cape Town in August and September 2022.

Presently, the task team is assessing over 800 public submissions on the draft Baboon Strategic Management Plan, which closed for public comment on 31 March 2023. The JTT hopes to finalise the draft plan by the end of August. The JTT also had a conducive engagement with the Cape of Good Hope SPCA in May 2023, who provided valuable input and guidance on the draft plan. Thereafter, the JTT will be calling for mandated representatives from recognised community organisations such as ratepayers associations, advocacy groups and research institutions to participate in the Baboon Advisory Group.

The JTT also notes the extension of the City’s Urban Baboon Programme contract with NCC Environmental Services to 31 December 2024 to allow for a transitioning period. Once the plan has been signed by all three authorities, the JTT intends to meet with the affected communities to work on area-specific solutions applicable to that community. The intention is to operationalise the plan with specific solutions that address the different needs, circumstances, resources and geographical concerns of the different communities, to ensure these are best suited and most appropriate to their respective areas, and are supported by residents as far as possible.