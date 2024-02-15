Glencore to spearhead Green Transition with 25MW solar power plant

Glencore's Rhovan operations, nestled near Brits in South Africa's North West province, are embarking on a groundbreaking journey towards sustainability with the construction of a 25MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant. This initiative, aimed at curbing emissions and supporting local communities, marks a significant step forward in Glencore's commitment to a greener future.

Expected to supply approximately 30% of the operations' annual energy demand, the solar plant will feed renewable electricity into Rhovan's network, drastically reducing the reliance on grid-supplied power. With an estimated saving of over 48,000 tonnes per year in CO2e emissions, the project underscores Glencore's dedication to mitigating its environmental impact. "We are very excited to announce this development at our Rhovan mine," says Japie Fullard, CEO of Glencore Ferroalloys. "By installing a solar plant that will supply renewable electricity to our operation, we are reducing the mine's overall emissions footprint."

The solar project aligns with Glencore's broader climate strategy, aimed at reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions from its industrial operations. It not only supports the transition to a low-carbon economy but also reflects Glencore's Purpose of responsibly sourcing commodities that advance everyday life. The initiative also underscores Glencore's commitment to community engagement and economic development. Rhovan has consulted with the Bakwena-Ba-Magopa Community in the North West province, where the operations are located.