Help Dominic get to Glasgow - #COP26

The voice of young South African environmental writer and activist Dominic Naidoo, 29, will be heard in Glasgow later this year, helping to frame an official youth statement for the UN climate negotiations – provided he can attract enough funding to pay his fare and accommodation. Naidoo, who is from Durban, is one of three South Africans invited to represent the country in the 16th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Youth in late October.

The conference will collate global youth voices to develop an official youth statement which will be submitted to the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference – or COP26 – which starts in Glasgow in Scotland on November 1. Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below The youth conference will also provide the space for capacity building and policy training to prepare young people to take part in the main conference.

Naidoo says: “I am one of three South Africans invited at present – and I need your help in getting there.” He has turned to Backabuddy in a bid to raise the approximately R69 000 he will need for fares, food, a stay in a quarantine hotel, hostel accommodation during the conference and other expenses. Dominic Naidoo is a volunteer at the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA and a volunteer honorary officer at Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. Picture: Supplied

He says: “As young people, it is crucial that our voices are heard. “Being invited to share South African and African perspectives is hugely important, as well as being an opportunity to contribute to solutions-oriented discussions regarding the climate crisis. “As a developing country and continent, we need to partake in these climate discussions in order to influence climate-friendly development not only in Africa but the world as a whole.”