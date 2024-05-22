International Day for Biodiversity - youth engagement vital for biodiversity conservation

Commemorated annually on May 22, International Day for Biodiversity sees South Africa's conservation community turn its focus towards youth engagement, recognising the pivotal role young people play in safeguarding the nation's rich biodiversity. With South Africa's rich tapestry of ecosystems and species facing unrelenting threats, including habitat loss, climate change, and poaching, the need for effective conservation action has never been more pressing.

Against this backdrop, youth involvement in biodiversity conservation emerges as a critical component of sustainable environmental stewardship and leadership. Keletso Malepe, coordinator at the South African Youth Biodiversity Network (SAYBN) said that “youth, both globally and at home, have shown a growing interest in environmental activism, biodiversity policy development and project implementation.” “However, challenges such as limited access to education and resources, as well as socio-economic disparities, hinder widespread youth engagement in biodiversity conservation.”

Despite the obstacles, there are promising initiatives underway to involve young people in biodiversity conservation. Youth-led organisations, environmental clubs in schools, and community-based projects provide platforms for youth to learn about and actively participate in conservation activities. Thembelihle Mbokazi, committee member at SAYBN explained that the goal of the network is to foster environmental stewardship amongst South African youth by demystifying and unpacking the layers of international environmental governance in relation to national environmental frameworks. “This way, SAYBN not only echoes the voices of South Africa's youth at high-level policy negotiations, but also underpins the principles of sustainability by providing a platform for youth to effectively engage and contribute to the implementation processes of biodiversity conservation.”

Numerous biodiversity conservation non-profits agree that young people are agents of change due to their increased ability to adapt to a constantly shifting world. Nico Booyens, research director at Justice4Jaws, a non-profit working to save South Africa’s and rays sharks, said that “engaging young people in biodiversity conservation is crucial for fostering a sustainable future as they bring in fresh perspectives, innovation and a sense of urgency.” Asandiswa Nonyukela, youth coordinator at WILDTRUST agrees with Booyens. “A vast majority of South Africa's population are the youth and the decisions made now, will impact the younger generation in the future,” she said.