Invasive species causing billions in economic damage - is climate change to blame?

Invasive alien species, introduced by human activities, are rapidly spreading across the globe, causing extensive economic damage, according to a four-year United Nations study. The Intergovernmental Science Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), often referred to as the IPCC for biodiversity, has highlighted the alarming economic consequences of invasive species. These creatures, ranging from plants to mammals, marine animals, and insects, are creating environmental havoc worldwide.

The Invasion of Alien Species The list of invasive species includes Asian hornets, American crayfish, ragweed, Japanese knotweed, as well as seemingly cute creatures like squirrels and raccoons. Their proliferation is driven by factors such as globalisation and climate change, leading to the destruction of crops and forests, the spread of diseases, and threats to the overall quality of life on Earth. Contributing Factors The report, based on over 13,000 contributions from 86 experts in 49 countries, identifies climate change and human activity as the primary causes of the rise in invasive species. These species are often unintentionally or even deliberately transported by humans. The report predicts that warmer temperatures, increasingly observed in regions like Europe, will worsen the challenges posed by these invasive species. Approximately 75% of the negative impacts recorded in the report are concentrated on land, especially in forests, woodlands, and farmland. As the climate continues to change, it is expected that the issues caused by invasive species will intensify, posing greater threats to ecosystems and economies.