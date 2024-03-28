Is climate change to blame for soaring Easter egg prices?

Easter egg enthusiasts are feeling the pinch this year, not just in South Africa but around the world, as the prices of the beloved chocolate treats skyrocket, attributed to the impacts of climate change on cacao crops in West Africa. According to recent consumer research by Massmart, South African’s are choosing to prioritise buying household food essentials, instead of spending dwindling incomes on Easter eggs.

Local factors such as high interest rates, an ongoing cost of living crisis and international factors such as climate change, ongoing conflicts and resultant logistical issues have contributed to the soaring costs of these chocolate treats. In 2021, a 36-piece box of Beacon chocolate marshmallow eggs cost R64.99 at Clicks. Fast forward to 2024, and the same box now costs R95.99 and R94.99 at Pick n Pay. With a Smart Shopper discount applied, consumers can pay R79.99 at Pick n Pay. It’s something. The root cause of this price surge lies in the adverse weather conditions plaguing West Africa, which produces over 70% of the world's cocoa supply. Rising temperatures and humid weather have stressed and damaged cacao crops, leading to a significant decrease in yield.

According to a Euronews report, cocoa prices have more than doubled in the past year, reaching a record high of €5,490 (R112 000) per tonne in February 2024, up from €2,220 (R45 000) per tonne in February 2023. The impact of climate change on cacao farming is evident in recent months, with cacao farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world's leading cocoa producers, facing challenges from adverse weather and plant diseases. Fungal black pod disease and cacao swollen shoot virus have devastated crops, exacerbated by months of soggy weather. Additionally, a heatwave in mid-February further weakened already damaged trees, pushing temperatures above 40°C in some regions.

Experts warn that these climate-related challenges are likely to persist, with increasing temperatures and declining rainfall reducing cacao output. The World Weather Attribution (WWA) research group indicates that if global warming reaches 2°C above pre-industrial levels, devastating heat waves like the one experienced in February will occur more frequently, up to once every two years, and be up to 3.4°C hotter. In response to these challenges, efforts such as developing drought-resistant seeds and implementing regenerative farming techniques are being explored.