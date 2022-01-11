Japan launches Worlds first all-electric zero-emission tanker

The Japanese shipping company, Asahi Tanker, recently launched the first of two next-generation all-electric oil tankers. The launch ceremony took place at Koa Sangyo shipyard in Marugame City, Kagawa, Japan, on December 22, 2021. The oil tanker, named Asahi, is scheduled to enter service in Tokyo Bay as a bunker vessel in March 2022. A bunker vessel is a small tanker fitted with fuel pumps and a crane for hose handling, used for loading and unloading fuel oils into or out of larger bulk ship tanks.

According to energy and shipping news website Offshore Energy, the Asahi is powered by a single massive lithium-ion battery, very much like the batteries in your remote control, just a lot bigger. The battery was developed by e5 Lab a consortium set up by Japanese partners to build up infrastructure services in the marine shipping industry that focus on electrically powered vessels. The tanker emits no carbon dioxide, nitrous oxide, Sulphur dioxide or particulates, reducing environmental impacts such as climate and water pollution.

​Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below ​ In addition to the ship's zero emissions, reduced noise and vibration will create a more comfortable work environment for the crew members and limit noise pollution in the bay and its surroundings which would reduce the impact on sea life which use sound waves to communicate and find food.

The vessel will make its battery power available to Tokyo Bay emergency services when needed. The Nippon Kaiji Kyokai classified ship is 62 metres long, 10.3 metres wide and is built to carry a gross tonnage of 499 tons of heavy oil. It has a battery capacity of 3 480 kilowatt-hours. Tokyo-based Asahi Tanker will own and operate the e5 vessel which, ironically, will carry marine diesel fuels to refill the tanks of other cargo ships in the Bay.