KZN snake catcher rescues 3.65m python, warns of more reptile activity after heavy rains

A KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher has warned that the recent heavy rains in the province could see lots more snake sightings. Fanie Cilliers was speaking to the Ladysmith Herald following a retrieval of a 3.65m, 16kg python from the Windsor Dam area.

Cilliers and his son, Sean, were called out to the area after residents spotted the snake. “With all the rain and localised flooding in the area, numerous big snakes have been reported in the Ladysmith town, yes … in town," Cilliers said. He said he has been inundated with calls from people concerned for the safety of their pets.

“Residents should remain calm and contact me as soon as possible if they spot a snake,” he said. Cilliers said the snake will be released far away from residential areas.

Fanie Cilliers with the python. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald Fanie Cilliers with the python. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald Last week, several businesses were forced to close following heavy downpours.

Speaking to the “Ladysmith Herald”, the Al Imdaad Foundation's Abed Karrim said teams were busy assisting stranded residents throughout the region. Parts of the town were flooded. Picture: Claudine Senekal/Ladysmith Herald