LOOK: Climate protests heat up for German activists

German climate activists from the Last Generation group have intensified their disruptive protests in Berlin, Munich and other cities around Germany. According to German media outlet, DPA, the activists plan to continue targeting what they call the "veins of society" such as transport routes and public places.

"There will continue to be disruptions at all corners and ends," said one of the co-founders of Last Generation, Henning Jeschke, at a press conference on Friday. Last Generation has openly stated that they aim to disrupt everyday life in order to call attention to the climate crisis and has organised protests in Germany since the beginning of the year, blocking streets and targeting famous artworks in European museums, among other things.

None of the artworks was damaged. Most recently, they shut down air traffic at a Berlin airport for two hours after gaining access to the runways. Politicians and other critics have called for tougher measures against the group, with many protesters being handed stiff fines for public disturbance, destruction of public property, threats of public disruptions and other minor offences.

The interior ministers of the federal states want to get a quick and comprehensive view of the disturbances, Bavarian state minister Joachim Herrman told broadcaster ZDF. At the German Interior Ministers' Conference (IMK), it was agreed that "considerable criminal offences" by the group had to be combated, but the president of the German domestic intelligence services, Thomas Haldenwang, said that the group is not deemed a “risk to democracy” and will not be monitored.

"I do not recognise this group to be in opposition to free domestic order, and thus it is not an object of observation for the domestic intelligence services," Haldenwang said in a statement. Despite the activists having blocked roads and desecrated works of art, "committing crime does not make the group extremist," he said. A German police officer removes activists of "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) after they glued themselves to the street to protest for a speed limit on highways as well as for affordable public transport, in Munich, Germany. Picture: Michaela Rehle/ Reuters

Haldenwang went on to criticise earlier comments made by Alexander Dobrindt of the Christian Social Union, who said the activist group must be prevented from becoming a militant group. Haldenwang called this "nonsense". Haldenwang added that his agency's task was to protect a free democratic order and that the Last Generation's demands for government action on climate change issues showed respect for the current democratic system.