LOOK: It’s a recycling pigeon! This bird in Mitchells Plain opted for unconventional material to build a nest

A speckled pigeon from Mitchells Plain impressed South Africans with his creativity and innovation when he built a nest using old, discarded cable ties. The picture of the seemingly uncomfortable accommodation was shared on Facebook by Clive Anthony. “My wife took this picture at Mitchells Plain Hospital of a bird who made his nest with cable ties. It’s sad that they have to make nests with our rubbish,” the post read.

Several people commented on Anthony’s post, with one user saying, “It’s called recycling!” and another saying, “He was thinking long term because now his nest is strong and durable!” For many years the speckled pigeon was known as the rock pigeon in South Africa. This pigeon is a common bird in much of sub-Saharan Africa. It prefers open areas but it is becoming more and more common around cities and farms.

They can reach a length of around 40cm, eat seeds and grain and are particularly fond of groundnuts. These pigeons make their nests on a cliff, in a building or in a tree. Most often two eggs are laid. Males and females have similar plumage. Pigeons are not necessarily “bad” at building nests, but their nests are often considered unsanitary and unsightly. Pigeons will often build nests on ledges and in other urban settings, such as buildings, bridges and statues. These nests can become quite large and are often made of twigs, feathers, and other debris, which can can attract pests. Additionally, the droppings from the pigeons can also be unsanitary and unsightly.

