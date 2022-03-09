LOOK: Leopard tortoise dubbed 'The Painted Lady', recovers well after vehicle collision

KwaZulu-Natal wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, FreeMe Wildlife, was presented with a rather peculiar case two weeks ago when asked to treat an indigenous, protected leopard tortoise. The tortoise was confiscated after being taken to a Ladysmith veterinarian. The large reptile had reportedly been injured by a motor vehicle and was in quite a poor condition according to a statement released by FreeMe Wildlife.

The female leopard tortoise, whose shell had been painted bright red and white, had sustained damage to its carapace from being ridden over by a vehicle. The veterinarian realised that this was an illegal pet as the owner did not have the relevant permits, and contacted Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife for assistance. The District Conservation Officer, Ephraim Mavuso, convinced the owner to surrender the tortoise and then transported it through to the FreeMe Wildlife facility for urgent treatment. ​Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below

On admission, the animal's wounds were thoroughly disinfected before being dressed with adhesive bandaging. A veterinary appointment was made with Dr Oliver Tathum to begin the process of getting her the surgery and treatment that she will require. After extensive X-rays and examinations were performed, the tortoise was found to have a cracked carapace (shell), which had extended through the bone and resulted in a collapsed right lung. It was then decided that she would require surgical intervention to help correct the damage.

Dr Oliver Tatham of Veterinary House Hospital performed the surgery where a tracheal tube was inserted to allow the lung to be reinflated. Once the lung had been reinflated, the cracks were lifted carefully into place and secured with epoxy glue and two small aluminium plates fixed onto the carapace. Dr Tatham said that the bone beneath the shell will heal in the correct placement and prevent the lung from collapsing again.

Picture: Courtesy of FreeMe Wildlife Additionally, a section of her carapace where the shell had chipped off of the underlying bone layer, as the bone was still intact, the damaged area was cleaned and smoothed out to avoid any bacterial infection setting in such as shell rot. The area was neatly dressed with breathable adhesive bandaging to keep it clean while she heals. The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) explained that the "attractively marked leopard tortoise is the largest species of tortoise in southern Africa. This tortoise is the only species in the genus Stigmochelys and is often kept as a pet throughout the country due to its adaptability to captivity, where they breed readily."

“When these tortoises are transported from the Cape provinces to the northern parts of the country, they hybridise with local populations, as many escape or are released by owners who have grown tired of them.” This is a cause of major concern as genetic strains mix and the tortoises lose their identity. There is also the danger of introducing diseases to local populations, which may become exterminated because they are not resistant to the pathogens.

Picture: Courtesy of FreeMe Wildlife Being relatively long-lived animals, they can reach an age of up to 100 years under normal conditions. In captivity, they may live for 30 to 75 years. SANBI implores people to please not keep wild tortoises as pets as this is a thoughtless and selfish act. FreeMe Wildlife is a specialist, professional wildlife rehabilitation non-profit organisation proudly supported by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation.