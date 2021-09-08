LOOK: Thaba - new male cheetah introduced to Rietvlei Nature Reserve in Tshwane

The Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) and the City of Tshwane on Tuesday introduced a male cheetah to the Rietvlei Nature Reserve as part of the EWT’s Cheetah Metapopulation Project.

The project is aimed at maintaining the genetic and demographic integrity of cheetahs on 61 selected fenced reserves in the country, and to increase the resident range of these free-roaming predators across southern Africa.