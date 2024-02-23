Mangosuthu University and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University to co-host international sustainability summit

Scheduled for the first week of July 2024, the International Summit on Energy, Water, Food, and Climate Nexus, co-hosted by Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU), represents a concerted effort to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change. With a focus on integrated approaches to ensure sustainable access to energy, water, and food security, the conference aims to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union's vision of a green and climate-resilient continent.

Dr Victor Ibeanusi, PhD, from FAMU's School of the Environment and the founder of the Nexus of Energy, will play a central role in mobilising participants and raising awareness about the urgent need for collaborative solutions. The summit aims to leverage multi-stakeholder engagement to foster dialogue, exchange knowledge, and develop actionable strategies for addressing climate change challenges. Reflecting on the significance of the summit, Professor Nokuthula Sibiya, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research & Innovation at MUT, emphasised the shared commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

Through dynamic plenaries, interactive panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, attendees will gain valuable insights into addressing climate change in the energy, water, and food sectors. The summit's opening press briefing, scheduled for Wednesday, February 7 at the MUT Council Chamber, will unveil the objectives and themes of the event. Esteemed speakers including Dr. Victor Ibeanusi and Professor Nokuthula Sibiya will provide valuable insights into the summit's agenda and anticipated outcomes.