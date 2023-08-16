Melting permafrost unleashes massive carbon reserves in the Arctic

In the remote corners of the Earth, where the effects of global warming are felt most profoundly, lies a hidden threat that has scientists deeply concerned. The Arctic landscape, long frozen and stable, is now experiencing dramatic changes due to rising temperatures.

According to a recent study from the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research at the University of Colorado Boulder, the warming of the Arctic region is occurring four times faster than the global average, resulting in the weakening of the top layer of Arctic permafrost. As the permafrost melts, it unleashes a chain of dangerous events. Massive lakes are bubbling with methane, ice-rich ground is collapsing, and so-called 'zombie fires' are smouldering underground for months at a time. Methane and carbon dioxide, potent greenhouse gases, are being released into the Earth's atmosphere at unprecedented rates, exacerbating climate change. Merritt Turetsky, director of the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, likens permafrost to the "dirty cousin to the ice sheets" – a hidden and buried phenomenon that significantly impacts the global climate.

The permafrost holds about 1,700 billion metric tons of carbon, a staggering 51 times the amount the world released in 2019, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). "We're just talking about a massive amount of carbon," says Brenda Rogers, an associate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center. While not all of it is expected to thaw, even a small fraction entering the atmosphere could have significant consequences. One alarming manifestation of the melting permafrost is the sudden appearance of perfectly calendrical craters in Siberia's remote northern communities over the past decade. Scientists believe these craters, dozens of metres in diameter, are the result of built-up methane gas exploding under the Earth's surface.

The consequences of these events extend far beyond the Arctic region. The released greenhouse gases contribute to global warming, further exacerbating climate change and its effects on ecosystems and human livelihoods worldwide. The urgency of addressing the melting Arctic permafrost cannot be understated. It underscores the need for immediate and comprehensive action on climate change to mitigate its impact and safeguard the delicate balance of our planet's ecosystems. As Brenda Rogers warns, "The Arctic is warming so fast, and there's crazy things happening."