Mpungose community drafts climate change manifesto

In a visionary commitment to tackle the pressing challenges posed by climate change, the Mpungose community in Eshowe, Northern KwaZulu-Natal, has taken an inspiring step forward. The community has drafted a groundbreaking Climate Change Manifesto, signalling their dedication to combat the devastating effects of environmental degradation and promote sustainability for future generations.

The creation of this significant Manifesto was the result of a collaborative effort led by Inkosi Thandisizwe Mpungose, the Bezekela Community Foundation, and ALL RISE – Attorneys for Climate and Environmental Justice. The landmark event marked the first community-based climate change workshop in South Africa, uniting over 40 delegates from various walks of life, including learners, educators, farmers, and community leaders. Janice Tooley, Director and founder of ALL RISE, highlighted the purpose of the workshop, emphasizing the importance of empowering communities to be actively involved in decisions and developments affecting their areas.

The initiative aimed to bridge the gap between national government policies and local communities, fostering a sense of self-determination and active participation in environmental matters. The Manifesto itself outlines a set of responsibilities and actions that the Mpungose community is committed to undertaking. Among them are active participation in natural resource conservation, promotion of indigenous knowledge, engagement in global climate action, and raising awareness about climate change. The community also calls upon the government, businesses, and all South Africans to uphold their duty to prevent pollution and ensure sustainable development for present and future generations.

Inkosi Thandisizwe Mpungose, the traditional leader of the Eshowe district and the founder of Bezekela Community Foundation, expressed his pride in providing a platform for the community’s voices to be heard on crucial matters like climate change while looking forward to the adoption and implementation of the Manifesto’s concepts in the community. Climate change and environmental degradation pose severe threats, especially to rural communities highly dependent on natural resources. The effects are often felt disproportionately, particularly by women and children-headed households. By adopting a community-driven approach, the Mpungose community seeks to take charge of their future, initiating conversations, and making necessary changes.

The partners involved in supporting the creation of the Mpungose Climate Change Manifesto recognise the significance of involving and empowering communities in decision-making processes affecting their lives and environment. Tooley stresses that “protecting the environment and addressing climate change must go hand in hand with protecting human rights, ensuring that every member of the community has a right to a safe environment and a voice in discussions.” The Mpungose Community Climate Change Manifesto sets a remarkable example of how local communities can take action against climate change in South Africa. It is hoped that others will draw inspiration from this document and work towards implementing similar policies in their own communities.