New technologies spearhead International Day of Forests 2024

Following this year's theme for International Day of Forests, “Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World”, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), in partnership with the United Kingdom, has introduced the AIM4Forests program. This five-year initiative is dedicated to enhancing forest monitoring capabilities worldwide by integrating modern technologies, technical innovation, and satellite data analysis.

By harnessing the power of space data and remote sensing, AIM4Forests aims to provide policymakers and stakeholders with real-time insights into forest health and deforestation trends, facilitating informed decision-making and targeted interventions. Despite ongoing efforts to curb deforestation rates, the FAO estimates that 10 million hectares of forest are lost annually, with over 420 million hectares vanishing since 1990. The devastating impacts of deforestation extend beyond ecological concerns, affecting biodiversity, climate regulation, and the livelihoods of millions of people worldwide.

Forest fires continue to pose a significant threat to forest ecosystems, with approximately 70 million hectares affected annually. Through early warning systems and proactive fire management strategies, innovations in forest monitoring offer hope in mitigating the risks posed by wildfires and safeguarding vulnerable forest areas. In South Africa, approximately 0.4% of the country’s landmass is covered by natural forests, which amounts to around half a million hectares with around 39 million hectares covered by savannah woodland systems. Together, these natural forests and savannah woodlands contribute significantly to the conservation of South Africa’s biodiversity, soil protection, and water purification. The most extensive forests can be found around Knysna and Tsitsikamma, showcasing a diversity of forest types influenced by climate, topography, altitude, and latitude