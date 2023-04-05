No real rabbits for Easter – be kind, rather buy chocolate bunnies

Cape Town – As Easter is fast approaching and families across the country start making plans to spend together, the Animal Welfare Society of SA has one reminder. The animal organisation knows this special time of year is filled with festivities as well as gifting.

However, it has urged people not to entertain their impulses or temptation to buy live rabbits. This comes after it administered assistance to a pet rabbit named Snowy. Snowy the rabbit. Picture: Animal Welfare Society SA Snowy was admitted with a broken leg.

“Snowy a pet rabbit admitted with a broken leg is a stark reminder that rabbits are not toys but a real, live 10-year commitment. Snowy the rabbit. Picture: Animal Welfare Society SA “They should never be an impulse buy or surprise gift and with Easter just days away, the temptation to buy a live bunny has never been greater,” said Animal Welfare Society SA. The organisation said rabbits are fragile animals and they do not make ideal pets.

It said having rabbits as pets are high maintenance. “In our experience, the novelty of owning a rabbit wears off quicker than the taste of an Easter egg. “When this happens the poor rabbit frequently ends up being dumped and left to die or breed uncontrollably with devastating consequences for the rabbit and the environment,” the Animal Welfare Society said.