Northern Cape schools promoting food security through hydroponics while combating climate change

By Keamogetswe Thomas South Africa has been grappling with food security issues and soil erosion for many years. These problems have been particularly acute in the Northern Cape region, where the climate is harsh, and the soil is often degraded. However, a new initiative has been launched in the region that aims to address these challenges through the use of hydroponics chambers in schools.

The Northern Cape is known for its arid and semi-arid climate, which is characterised by low rainfall and high evaporation rates. The region is also known for its soil types, which are generally low in nutrients, have a low water-holding capacity, and are often heavily eroded due to wind and water erosion. As a result, the soil in the region is often unsuitable for growing crops using traditional soil-based farming methods. According to Dr Gerhardus Nortje, a soil science expert from the department of environmental science at the University of South Africa, “After decades of intensive agriculture and human activities, many regions in South Africa are facing severe soil erosion, leading to reduced crop productivity and environmental degradation, poor farming practices have largely contributed to soil erosion due to poor land suitability evaluation and land use planning,” Nortje explains that the latter is due to the use of inappropriate land capability evaluation systems recommended by governments and incorrect guidelines for what soils may be cultivated and the conservation measures to be implemented. His research suggests that effective land management and conservation practices are essential to prevent further soil erosion and maintain the long-term health of agricultural soils.

Greenlab.bi is a hydroponics organisation that is sponsored by the US Embassy, which has installed hydroponics chambers in several local schools. The chambers are small, self-contained units that students and teachers can easily maintain. Each chamber can produce a variety of crops, including lettuce, spinach, and herbs. Speaking to RACR, Dr Ricky van de Westhuizen, a hydroponics specialist, explains that “Conventional commercial farming is usually extensive, while hydroponic farming is intensive and requires a smaller surface area to produce the same yield”. In hydroponic farming, the height of the greenhouse is used to grow crops vertically. Crops suitable for vertical growing include crops with a compact growth habit which can be stacked on top of each other, or indeterminate crops, which continue to grow upward when trellised and pruned until the plants are topped (growing points removed).

Tshiamo Molusi, secretary of the science club at Kimberley boys high, says that “I think hydroponics can play a big role in reducing climate change because it allows us to grow crops without relying on traditional farming methods that can contribute to greenhouse gas emissions.” According to Molusi, using hydroponic systems, crops can be grown indoors and in urban areas, reducing the need for transportation and minimising the carbon footprint associated with transporting food. “Additionally, hydroponics uses less water than traditional farming methods, which can help to conserve water resources in areas where drought is a concern. Overall, I believe hydroponics is a promising technology that can help address the challenges of climate change while also providing fresh, healthy food to communities,” Molusi adds.

The project has several aims. One of the primary goals is to improve food security in the region by providing schools with a reliable source of fresh produce. This is particularly important given the high rates of poverty in Kimberley, which make it difficult for many families to access healthy, nutritious food. “By growing their own produce, schools are able to provide students with a balanced diet, as well as teach them important skills around food production and sustainability,” Molusi tells RACR. Dimpho Dladla is a learner from Kimberley Technical High School; she says that “I believe that incorporating hydroponic chambers into our class lessons would be an excellent opportunity for all learners, especially for female learners like myself,”

She explains that in the past, science and technology have been seen as male-dominated fields, and it is important to change this perception. “By using hydroponic systems, we can learn about plant growth and biology in a practical and engaging way that will benefit all learners regardless of gender,” she says. According to Dladla, hydroponics is a sustainable farming method that can have a positive impact on the environment, which is an important issue for everyone. “By integrating hydroponics into our lessons, we can learn how to grow food more sustainably and make a difference in the world,” she adds. Dladla believes that incorporating hydroponic chambers into lessons would be an exciting opportunity for all learners, especially female learners who are looking to explore science and technology in a practical and hands-on way.