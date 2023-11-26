NSRI issues urgent safety alert for spring high tide on beaches

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued an urgent safety alert in anticipation of the Spring high tide, expected on Sunday afternoon. NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon has called for extreme caution among coastal bathers.

“The peak of the full moon Spring high tide, anticipated between 2pm and 3pm this afternoon, presents significant risk for coastal bathers across the South African Coast today, Sunday, November 26,” Lambinon said. He explained that the Spring high tide will peak between 2pm and 3pm, then recede towards the Spring low tide later in the afternoon. Lambinon highlighted that the NSRI, along with lifeguards, emergency services, police, and municipal beach authorities, are jointly urging bathers to be vigilant due to expected strong rip currents throughout Sunday.

He emphasized that the safety alert remains in effect for the next few days. For any emergencies, Lambinon advises contacting the national emergency centre at 112 or the NSRI emergency centre at 087 094 9774. [email protected]