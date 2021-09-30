Ocean-impact leaders to showcase development opportunities in the African blue economy

Africa's ocean economy is at the top of the continent's political agenda and seen to be a major contributor to continental transformation. To this end ocean-impact leaders will convene in Cape Town and online for Ocean Innovation Africa to showcase development opportunities in the African blue economy and establish collaborations to drive its growth.

From the 5th to the 9th of November 2021, world leaders of the ocean-impact ecosystem will gather at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below

Limited financial resources and poor infrastructure have held back equitable development of the ocean economy in most of Africa, but as African nations develop and prosper and conscientious investors seek to lay the foundation for a more sustainable global future, this situation is set to change. Africa's ocean economy is at the top of the continent's political agenda and seen to be a major contributor to continental transformation. It is critical that current stakeholders ensure that this growth occurs in an environmentally and socially-conscious manner, core to which is support for the development and adoption of sustainable solutions. Leading the Pack

Ocean Innovation Africa (OIA) is a Cape-Town based movement seeking to catalyse this development at the pace and scale necessary to match that of the environmental crisis. Hosted by OceanHub Africa, a Cape Town based startup accelerator, and Catalyze Events, an expert in African business representation, OIA convenes annually to bring together key industry players, thought-leaders, policy makers,and innovators to collaborate on solutions to drive such development. The event counts on the support of City of Cape Town, French software giant Dassault Systèmes and the French Embassy. OIA 2020 saw representatives from the likes of the African Union, European Commission, United Nations, World Resources Institute, and World Economic Forum join African industry leaders, innovators, and conservationists to discuss challenges and opportunities to blue economic growth. The 2021 programme builds on those discussions to home in on key opportunities for transformation and innovation. Showcasing Opportunities, Building Partnerships

African startups stand the chance to pitch their business model to an international audience of ocean-impact investors and corporate leaders. The winning solution will receive cash prizes and mentorship facilitated by the OIA expert network. All relevant applicants will be granted a free online booth during the virtual part of the event. The in-event networking and B2B programmes provide unparalleled opportunity for African businesses to connect with potential investors and for overseas delegates to develop their network in Africa. Word of last year’s summit has made waves in the ocean-impact ecosystem and this year’s audience is set to top the 500 industry-specific delegates that shared their knowledge and expertise last year. What to expect

OIA features expert keynotes and panel discussions along with workshops, exhibitions and startup pitches. Attendance is free and delegates will have access to all talks and panels, exhibitions, and discounted deals on some of the products and services on offer. This year will also see the African Chapter of the Global Ocean Hackathon taking place at the V&A over the conference weekend. Supported by the Two Oceans Aquarium, French investment bank Société Générale, marine consultancy CLS SA and Zindi, a data science competition platform, local teams will compete building AI-based ocean-impact algorithms to see who goes through to the world final in Brest, France. Be Part of the Change

If your business has impact on or is impacted by ocean-health, this event is an unmissable opportunity for development and future-proofing. Whether you are looking to transition to a more ocean-friendly business model, find inspiration and strategies for your start-up business, looking for ocean-conscious solution providers or investors, or seeking to benchmark current trends in Blue Economic development, Ocean Innovation Africa promises to provide a wealth of insights and networking opportunities. Save the dates: 5th November – live conference and expo at V&A