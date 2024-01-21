People jump from Joburg residential building as raging fire kills two in CBD

A two-storey building fire in Johannesburg's central business district (CBD) resulted in the deaths of two people on Sunday morning. Nana Radebe-Kgiba, spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS), said rescue operations were still underway.

"Two people were found dead as search and rescue operations continue at the building fire. City of Joburg EMS received a call about a residential building fire at Commissioner and Nugget streets in the CBD," said Radebe-Kgiba. During the fire, two people jumped from the second floor, and a further three were rescued from the building's balcony. "The fire spread very quickly, affecting different levels of the building because of the combustible materials used. EMS will conduct preliminary investigations to determine the cause of the fire after firefighting operations are done," Radebe-Kgiba said.

A further four people were injured and transported to medical facilities for treatment. In a separate incident, South African National Parks (SANParks) reported an increase in fire incidents in January, leading to suspicions that the three major fires in Cape Town were started with malicious intent. From January 1 to January 18, a total of 22 fires were reported.