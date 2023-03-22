PICS: Man drives three hours through national shutdown to save hurt spotted-eagle owl

After being struck by a vehicle while gliding across a Gauteng roadway on March 19, an adult spotted-eagle owl would have certainly lost its life if not for the quick thinking of local resident, Hendriena Heydenrych, who immediately jumped in to assist. Witnessing the accident, Heydenrych stopped to check on the owl and found that he was alive and breathing.

Heydenrych contacted Judy Davidson, director and CEO of the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, for assistance. Davidson referred Heydenrych to owl specialist Vanessa Davis who is based around a 90-minute drive from where the owl was found. The owl in caring hands. Following the call, all three began scouring through their networks, searching for a lift to transport the injured owl from Grootvlei to Davis.

After placing a request for assistance on a few local community groups, a regular volunteer and all-round amazing citizen, Bart Tweelinckx, put his hand up to assist. In the early hours of Monday morning, despite threats of violent strike action and impeded roads, Tweelinckx collected the owl and made his way toward Davis, a whole hour and a half drive away. Despite having to cover fuel costs, Tweelinckx also donated to the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre after dropping off the owl.

“We often marvel at the lengths some magical souls go to, to help wildlife cases. Both Hendriena for stopping, and nursing the concussed Spotty through the night and Bart for the huge round trip, and generous donation,” said Davidson. “We can only wish for a world filled with humans like this, who do go the extra mile (or few hundred) and do care enough to put in that extra bit of time and effort. You are both very appreciated!” Davidson concluded.