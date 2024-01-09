Pink rescue buoys remain pivotal in life-saving measures

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said its pink rescue buoys have been used to save over 110 people since its inception in 2017. The pink buoys are deployed at selected beaches, rivers, and dams across South Africa.

The NSRI spokesperson, Andrew Ingram said 177 people have been rescued that they know of. He said since the launch of the project, more than 1,800 pink rescue buoys have been sponsored by individuals and companies and placed strategically around the coastline and at some inland rivers, and dams. “They are designed to provide emergency flotation for those in difficulty in the water and floatation for a rescuer who goes in to help - despite being warned of the danger of doing this. We are constantly identifying additional sites where they can be placed in cooperation with municipal authorities,” Ingram said.

“The pink rescue buoys have caught the imagination of communities as the word spreads that they successfully save lives. Volunteers, within these communities, look after the pink buoys and make sure that they are always ready to be used and we appeal to the public to assist in identifying any faults or missing buoys.” He said a few pink rescue buoys have been stolen over the holiday season. “Theft of a pink buoy may cost someone their life. If you see a pole that is missing a pink buoy please call the cell number on the pole to let us know so that we can replace it,” Ingram said.

Members of the public are also urged to ask anyone seen with a pink buoy in their possession who do not have NSRI identification to return it to the designated pole or call the NSRI so crew members can recover the buoy and restore it to its pole. The NSRI emergency number is 087-094-9774. [email protected]