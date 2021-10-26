Podcasts for the environment - Power, People and Planet with Kumi Naidoo. Episode Two: Aruna Rao

Feeling at all freaked out by the state of the world at the moment? Wondering what you can do about it? Join Kumi Naidoo, the veteran social and environmental justice campaigner, to tackle some of the biggest issues of our time in a series of podcasts.

Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below In the second episode, Kumi’s guest is Aruna Rao, an activist, feminist and co-founder of Gender At Work. “We need to centre care, care in the widest sense of the word, as we try to rebuild in this post Covid era,” says Rao.

Rao is the co-founder of Gender At Work, an international network dedicated to building new cultures of equality and inclusion. In a passionate and wide-ranging conversation that opens with Aruna’s rendition of the spiritual Wade in the Water, Kumi and Aruna explore hope, fear, Black Lives Matter, intersectionality and structural change. LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

They ask whether we have been failed by the institutions that were set up to protect us – the police, social services, the UN, development charities and aid agencies – and whether it’s better to try to change them from within, or tear them down and start again? This episode was recorded on Juneteenth 2021, a date that celebrates African American culture and the end of slavery – as well as the first Juneteenth to be recognised as a US federal holiday. * Follow Kumi Naidoo on social media on Learn More about Power, People & Planet by visiting: https://powerpeopleplanet.org, on his Facebook page or on Twitter.

Podcasts produced by the Green Economy Coalition, the world’s largest movement for a green and fair economy: https://greeneconomycoalition.org * We at the environmental division of iol.co.za and Simply Green are thrilled to bring you these podcasts. In each episode Kumi is joined by activists, artists and community leaders who are dismantling our broken system - and building something better in its place.