Ramaphosa receives Just Energy Transition framework, inching closer to $8.5bn climate deal

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday received the Just Energy Transition (JET) framework, which will serve as a planning tool for South Africa’s transition towards climate resilience and zero-emissions development. The framework, compiled by the Presidential Climate Commission, could assist in unlocking a $8.5 billion or R136.2 billion climate partnership.

The partnership was established at COP26 in November last year, in which the European Union (EU), France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States committed to supporting South Africa's just energy transition. Speaking during the handover event in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said the framework is an evidence-based document and a victory for evidence-based policy making. “As this Just Transition framework underscores, combating climate change is not only an environmental imperative but an economic one as well.

“The publication of this framework must now serve as a call to action to each of us to embrace the opportunities presented by a low-carbon, inclusive, climate resilient economy and society,” he said. Last month, ministers met with COP26 President Alok Sharma during his visit to the country, where they discussed the progress made since COP26 in advancing the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP). According to the EU, the Partnership with South Africa is expected to prevent up to 1-1.5 gigatonnes of emissions over the next 20 years and support the country’s move away from coal.

The finances will also accelerate South Africa’s transition to renewable sources of energy and support workers and communities currently reliant on the coal value chain. Commission Deputy Chairperson Vali Moosa said the framework would springboard the country towards addressing climate change. “It is a foundation for more work to follow, underpinned by significant mobilisation towards social inclusion and help reach our climate goals, with a high degree of trust between all parties and a requisite policy intervention led by government, driven by industry and entrenched in our communities,” said Moosa.

Ramaphosa said the robust framework would need a detailed implementation plan and action schedule. The document sets out the vision, principles, planning elements, policy measures and short and long-term outcomes to achieve a just transition. “It lays out the pathway towards a sustainable, cleaner and more inclusive economy that we envisage for our country,” he said.

