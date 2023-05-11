Rotterdam Convention amendment is Global South versus Europe

The amendment, known as Annexe 8, would allow countries to ban certain agricultural inputs, creating a two-tier system between developed and developing world agricultural economies, and possibly violating the principles of the World Trade Organisation. BRICS powerhouses India and China have expressed their opposition to the proposed amendment, while the government of Ghana supported the amendment.

The move prompted CEO and Chairman of UPL Ltd, Jai Shroff, a significant player in the sustainable agriculture development space to write to Sam Adu-Kumi, the Director of Ghana’s Environmental Protection Agency, urging the government to withdraw its support of the amendment. “If adopted (the amendment), it would significantly prejudice the ability of farmers in emerging markets to participate and compete in the global food trade,” says Shroff. Along with the governments of India and China, Shroff says that the amendment would “undermine global food security and economic development, particularly in emerging markets where farmers rely heavily on these inputs.”