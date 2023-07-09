A senior Kremlin official has made an unusual accusation against the United States, claiming that the US is preparing drones to target Russian troops by dropping malaria-carrying mosquitoes onto soldiers. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russian Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection, presented this claim amid Ukraine's recent counter-offensive, which resulted in the capture of its eighth village.

Referring to the recent Kakhova dam collapse in southern Ukraine, Kirillov stated, "The flooding of the Kherson region planned by the Kyiv regime can complicate the situation, including with regard to arbovirus infections." He specifically mentioned the potential formation of disease hotspots, primarily for West Nile fever, after a decrease in water levels. According to the Daily Mail, Kirillov further alleged that, "The high technical level of US preparedness for the use of infected vectors is evidenced by a patent for a drone designed to spread infected mosquitoes in the air."

However, he did not provide any additional details about the alleged patent, only mentioning that the drone is described as delivering a container with insects to a specified area for release. Kirillov asserted, "The description of the patent emphasizes that the infected soldier is not able to perform the combat missions assigned to him." This claim raises concerns about the potential use of biological weapons and the adverse effects they could have on military personnel. Malaria, a mosquito-borne disease caused by parasites, can result in severe illness and even death if left untreated. It poses a significant threat to populations in regions where it is endemic, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

If used as a biological weapon, intentionally introducing malaria-carrying mosquitoes could have devastating consequences, not only for military forces but also for civilian populations. While these allegations made by the Kremlin official are unsupported by evidence, they come amidst heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine recently announced the recapture of another village from Russia, marking the eighth village regained during their ongoing offensive operations.