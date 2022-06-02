Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 2, 2022

SANParks fires CEO Fundisile Mketeni

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni has been dismissed. Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Rustenburg - SA National Parks (SANParks) has dismissed its chief executive officer, Fundisile Mketeni.

Mketeni was fired following the finalisation of his disciplinary process which found him guilty on six out of seven charges.

“In July 2021 the board of SANParks initiated a disciplinary process against the then CEO. The process was chaired by an independent professional, and resulted in a ruling and recommended sanction being delivered to the board in May 2022,” said Rey T Thakhuli, general manager for media, PR and stakeholder relations.

He said the board met on Wednesday to deliberate on the outcomes of the disciplinary process (ruling and finding on the sanction).

In line with the recommendation of the independent senior counsel who chaired the process, the board determined that the relationship between Mketeni and SANParks would be terminated with immediate effect as of June 1.

“Notwithstanding the outcomes of the criminal proceedings against the CEO, the board decision was based on the CEO being found guilty of six of the seven charges levelled against the CEO based on his having breached the code of ethics and business conduct policy and the disciplinary policy and procedure of SANParks.”

Mketeni was appointed CEO of SANParks in October 2014 on a five-year contract.

IOL

