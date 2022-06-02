SANParks fires CEO Fundisile Mketeni

Mketeni was fired following the finalisation of his disciplinary process which found him guilty on six out of seven charges.

“In July 2021 the board of SANParks initiated a disciplinary process against the then CEO. The process was chaired by an independent professional, and resulted in a ruling and recommended sanction being delivered to the board in May 2022,” said Rey T Thakhuli, general manager for media, PR and stakeholder relations.

He said the board met on Wednesday to deliberate on the outcomes of the disciplinary process (ruling and finding on the sanction).

In line with the recommendation of the independent senior counsel who chaired the process, the board determined that the relationship between Mketeni and SANParks would be terminated with immediate effect as of June 1.