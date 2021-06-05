Simple things everyone can easily do to help the environment

Here are simple things you can do to help on World Environment Day - from the City of Cape Town:

• Start or support a neighbourhood food garden.

• Reduce water usage in the home.

• Change the light bulbs in the home to more energy-efficient ones.

• Switch off non-essential lights.

Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below

• Buy energy-efficient appliances.

• Reduce, re-use and recycle, including organic waste through home composting.

• Walk or cycle to the local shop.

• Invest in a solar PV system or a solar water heater and also save on electricity bills.

• Plant indigenous water-wise plants and trees in the garden.

• Teach children about living more sustainably.

• Investigate how their community, neighbourhood watch and church can get involved in climate and community action to make us all, and our city, more resilient.

• Empower colleagues with knowledge about sustainability and practical solutions in the office such as reducing paper printing.

• Buy sustainably produced and organic food where possible. Let their local shops know that they demand more sustainable products.