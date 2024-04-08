‘Six of world's ten largest nitrogen dioxide emission hotspots are in South Africa’ - Greenpeace Report

A recent report titled "Major Air Polluters in Africa Unmasked", jointly prepared by Greenpeace Africa and Greenpeace MENA (Middle East and North Africa), sheds light on the pervasive issue of air pollution across the African continent. Drawing attention to human health implications and exacerbated climate impacts, the report identifies Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa as the worst affected countries.

Dr Aidan Farrow, Senior Scientist at the Greenpeace Research Laboratories, highlighted the severity of the crisis, stating: "In many parts of Africa, a lack of air quality monitoring has allowed pollution to remain hidden. However, there is abundant evidence that African nations face a serious public health crisis from air pollution." Farrow stressed the urgent need for action, pointing to data indicating major hotspots of pollution, particularly in areas like Mpumalanga, South Africa, where coal burning for electricity generation is rampant. Key findings from the report include:

Exposure to air pollution ranks as the second leading risk factor for death in Africa, with up to 1.1 million premature deaths annually attributed to it.

Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa consistently exhibit large disease burdens, with fossil fuel air pollution identified as a major contributor.

Africa hosts six of the world's ten largest nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emission hotspots, all situated in South Africa, along with two of the world's ten largest sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission hotspots.

Health impact studies suggest that meeting WHO air quality guidelines could extend life expectancy by up to three years in some African nations. The report reinforces the urgent need for governments to take proactive measures, including the installation of air quality monitors and ensuring access to real-time data. Sarra Ben Abdallah, Greenpeace MENA campaigner implored North African governments to adopt the report’s recommendations “particularly the installation of air quality monitors and ensuring access to real-time data”. “This proactive approach empowers affected communities to address their governments for action, to take charge of their well-being, make informed decisions, and collectively work towards cleaner and healthier environments,” she stressed.