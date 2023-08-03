Snoop Dogg launches ice cream brand inspired by weed-induced munchies

Renowned rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg entered the frozen dessert market with the launch of his mixed ice cream brand, Dr. Bombay Ice Cream. The inspiration behind this venture?

Snoop Dogg’s own experience of getting the "munchies" after smoking pot. The "Drop It Like It’s Hot“ rapper revealed that he grew tired of having to mix two flavours of ice cream to satisfy his cravings. According to an interview with celebrity online news platform TMZ, the rapper was inspired by fellow entrepreneurs like Master P and Martha

Stewart, deciding to create his own line of ice cream with unique and delectable flavours. Among the intriguing flavours in his line-up are Syrupy Waffle Sundae Daze, more Vibes, and Rollin; In The Dough. The 51-year-old star, who is also set to release a cook book and recently acquired ownership of Death Row Records, wanted to offer something tasteful and flavourful while catering to his own preferences.

Speaking to TMZ Live, Snoop Dogg revealed, "You know what it is? It was the fact I was buying two or three different kinds of ice cream and mixing them up, mixing and matching. And I was like, "You know what? Maybe I should make my own where I don’t have to buy two different brands and get the flavour that I’m looking for." The artist shared that the name, Dr. Bombay, was derived from his NFT (Non-Fungible Token) collection, showing his interests expanding into the digital realm. During the interview, Snoop Dogg confessed that his latest venture was indeed influenced by the munchies, the intense desire to eat that often accompanies marijuana use. He elaborated, "Oh, most definitely. I draw my inspiration from me as a person, and I like to share it with the world."