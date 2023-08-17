The radioactive dogs of Chernobyl

Over three decades ago, on 26 April 1986, a catastrophic explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine released a massive amount of radioactive material into the atmosphere, creating one of the worst nuclear disasters in history. The accident forced the evacuation of more than 100,000 people from the nearby city of Pripyat and the surrounding areas, leaving behind their homes, belongings and pets.

Many of the pets, including hundreds of dogs, that were abandoned by their owners died from the radiation exposure, starvation, predators or euthanasia by the authorities. However, a significant number of dogs managed to survive and reproduce in the wild, forming a population of stray dogs that live in the forests and around the ruins of the exclusion zone, a demarcated area still showing levels of radioactivity deemed unsafe for long-term human exposure. The dogs of Chernobyl which did survive were exposed to high levels of radiation and although the dogs do not glow in the dark, their long-term exposure to radiation caused unique genetic mutations, making them one of the rarest dog breeds in the world.

Not only have the dogs survived, over the last 37 years they have interbred and thrived, reverting to their wild nature in the absence of humans. Although they are technically wild, the dogs have become used to the presence of humans with many approaching people to be petted. The dogs have garnered a sort of cult following over years with numerous videos posted online and their very own TikTok account, @dogsofchernobyl, which is affiliated with non-profit organisation Clean Futures Fund, working to help the dogs by offering them food, water, shelter, veterinary care, vaccinations and sterilisations. The organisation also conducts research on the dogs’ health, behaviour and genetics to learn more about the effects of radiation on living organisms.