These areas in Cape Town will be affected by planned water supply maintenance this week

The City of Cape Town has announced its Water and Sanitation department has a planned water supply maintenance scheduled from November 15 to 19. The planned maintenance will result in water supply disruptions as critical work is being done on the water supply infrastructures in areas across the Metropole.

Pipe and valve installations, repairs, and replacements will be taking place in Oakglen, Bellair, Vredenburg, Blomtuin, Blommendal, and La Rochelle. The water supply network in these areas will be shut off from 8.30pm on Thursday, November 16, until 4am on Friday, November 17. This is to enable the maintenance team to do a tie-in on the main water supply to the area which will boost the water pressure.

Residents are urged to store enough water in advance for domestic consumption. In Constantia Wine Estates - Groot and Klein Constantia water will be shut off from 10am until 4pm on Thursday, November 16. This is to enable the maintenance team to do a tie-in of a water meter on the 300mm diameter water supply main in the area.

Residents are urged to store enough water in advance for consumption. In Paarden Eiland, Lower Woodstock (Beach Road to Porter Road), Transnet, Waterfront and Foreshore a test water shut off will be done to the water supply from 10pm until 11pm on Wednesday, November 15 to ascertain the efficacy of the process for a full shut off. A full extended shut off will happen from 10am on Saturday, November 18, until midnight on Sunday, November 19.

The City said this will enable its maintenance team to do urgent repairs to a severe leak on the 915mm diameter bulk water pipeline in Paarden Eiland. An alternate water supply will be rerouted to minimise the extent of the impact. The SA Navy, Old Harbour, Gordonia Road, Faure Marine Drive and Bikini Beach in Gordon’s Bay will see water shut off from 8am until 4pm on Thursday, November 16. This is to enable maintenance teams to repair a leak on the main water supply to the area.

Residents are urged to store enough water in advance for domestic consumption. The City of Cape Town said a water tanker will be parked at the harbour to provide water for domestic consumption if required. [email protected]