UK to implement ban on plastic-containing wet wipes

In April, the government of the UK confirmed new legislation to ban wet wipes containing plastic. Spearheaded by the country's environment secretary, the legislation aims to mitigate plastic pollution and protect the country's waterways. The ban is a response to overwhelming public support and environmental concerns. Several research papers indicate that wet wipes containing plastic break down into microplastics, which pose significant health risks and disrupt ecosystems. A survey of UK beaches revealed an average of 20 wet wipes per 100 metres of shoreline are found discarded.

"Plastic-free wet wipes are readily available, and several retailers have already stopped selling wet wipes containing plastic," said environment secretary Steve Barclay. "This ban builds on actions taken to protect our waterways and hold water companies accountable." The legislation will be introduced in England in June this year, with Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales following by September. An 18-month transition period will allow businesses to adapt. Notably, the ban will not include the manufacture of these products, in line with recent single-use plastic bans. Retailers like Boots and Aldi have already phased out plastic-containing wet wipes. Steve Ager from Boots stated, "We are pleased to see the government taking action. A ban on all wet wipes containing plastic will have a much bigger impact than retailers acting alone."

Plastic pollution is a significant environmental concern globally, and South Africa faces its share of challenges in managing plastic waste. Local research indicates that South Africa contributes approximately 35% of plastic pollution that leaks into waterways and the marine environment in southern and eastern Africa. The impact of plastic pollution extends beyond landfills, affecting ecosystems, wildlife, and human health. Along with damage to the natural environment and ecosystems, plastic waste such as wet wipes, block our drainage systems which leads to flooding in urban areas.