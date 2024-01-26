Understanding climate misinformation

Examples include greenwashing by businesses, diverting attention from environmental issues by showcasing superficial eco-friendly efforts such as recycling.

Contrastingly, disinformation involves intentional dissemination of false information. Climate deniers and organisations with vested interests often use this tactic to discredit climate science and impede environmental policies. Major fossil fuel companies like Shell, Exxon Mobil, and BP have faced accusations of undermining climate science for decades.

Groups such as The Empowerment Alliance in the US and the Responsible Energy Citizen Coalition in Europe employ astroturfing, masquerading as grassroots movements to support fossil fuels and oppose green policies. These tactics, often funded by undisclosed sources, cloud public understanding and hinder effective climate action.

Social media amplifies the spread of misinformation, especially through manipulated content and conspiracy theories. Climate denial tweets, marked by hashtags like #ClimateScam, surged on Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover, revealing the ease with which misinformation can gain traction.