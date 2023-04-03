Vietnamese man kills 11 tons of shrimp after suspecting his wife of having an affair

A Vietnamese man was charged with destruction of property last week, after pouring three bottles of highly concentrated pesticide into pools of shrimp because he suspected his wife was having an affair. The shrimp lake manager, Tran Huu Tri, who committed the shellfish act after becoming increasingly suspicious of his wife’s extracurricular activities, caused estimated losses of more than 1.6 billion Vietnamese Dong (about R1.2 million).

The Vietnamese Binh Thuan Provincial Police executed a temporary arrest warrant for Tran for the destruction of property on Saturday, April 1, according to the news site, Nguoi Lao Dong News. Upon investigating, authorities found that Tran had doused the shrimp pools with pesticides because he suspected that his wife was having an affair with a manager of the shrimp farm. Tran committed the act on March 12, 2023. On the morning of the same day, the manager of the farm reported the destruction of 11.4 tons of what would have been premium shrimp farmed in three lakes.

Police seized three pesticide bottles. On March 14, Tran turned himself in, confessing to his crimes of passion. He was detained for a week and then released on bail while authorities continued to collect evidence and toxicology test results.