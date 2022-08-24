WATCH: Saudi capital to establish world’s largest urban park

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has embarked on an ambitious project which will see the planting of seven and a half million trees and the creation of the world's biggest park in its capital, Riyadh. The $23 billion project is estimated to create 70 000 jobs across four major stages, which will establish vast open green areas in one of the driest regions in the world.

The Middle East Economy reported that construction began earlier this year on four schemes: King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard, Green Riyadh, and Riyadh Art. The project will create sustainable communities, drive action against climate change and provide up to 70 000 new jobs. The project aims to “significantly improve the lives of its citizens, transform the city into an attractive destination and make it one of the world’s most liveable cities,” the government said.

The four projects – King Salman Park, Sports Boulevard, Green Riyadh and Riyadh Art – will complement the Saudi Vision 2030’s “Quality of Life” Programme and are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals to create sustainable cities and communities while driving urgent action against climate change. Dr Fatma Alaish, assistant professor of ecology and environmental pollution at Jeddah University’s biology/botany department, told Arab News that “the project will transform the environment and make Riyadh a more sustainable city”.

“Planting cities reduces air pollution as plants undergo photosynthesis and absorb carbon dioxide gas. This will decrease the amount of carbon dioxide in the air, a poisonous gas that negatively affects air quality, mixed with dangerous car emissions and heavily contributes to global warming. With more planted green areas, there will be less pollution. “The more you plant, the better the weather, the cleaner the air and the more sustainable life will be in cities.”

A press release reported that the King Salman Park will be the world's biggest park, measuring 3.4 square kilometres, and will boast residential areas, hotels, a Royal Arts Complex, theatres, museums, cinemas, sports venues, water features, restaurants and an 18-hole Royal Golf Course. Green Riyadh will help reduce the average ambient temperature by 2°C and will use more than 1 million cubic metres of treated sewage daily for irrigation, for the sustainability of water resources in the city.