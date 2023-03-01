WATCH: South Africa inducted into International Human Frontier Science Program

South Africa recently became the newest member to be officially inducted into the International Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP), a global organisation which funds research grants and fellowships in the field of frontier life science for scientists and postdoctoral researchers launching their careers. “We are excited and privileged to have South Africa engaging with our unique organisation, and very much look forward to rapidly expanding our collaboration to harness the best of frontier life science for the benefit of South Africa and of the African continent,” said HFSP secretary-general Pavel Kabat.

The announcement followed endorsements by the HFSP board of trustees with discussions held in December last year. South Africa is the first African country to join HFSP. Membership offers South Africa significant opportunities for some of the best research grants and fellowships in frontier life science for scientists and postdoctoral researchers launching their careers.

“South African scientists have already participated successfully in HFSP programs in recent years, and we are excited that South Africa will now take an active role in participating and developing the program. “The outstanding quality and support of life science research in South Africa will ensure that its scientists make major contributions to the science supported by HFSP,” said HFSP president Shigekazu Nagata. Specifically, South Africa will have representation on the Board of Trustees, the Council of Scientists, and the Review Committees that select the best proposals for science and fellowships.

South African researchers will now be able to serve as principal investigators on research grant teams and early career scientists will be able to apply for a fellowship in a host lab anywhere in the world. Researchers of non-member countries are only permitted to join teams hosted by member countries. Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, CEO of the National Research Foundation of South Africa, said that “this membership will be instrumental in ensuring that Africa becomes globally competitive in frontier research relating to life sciences, thereby promoting innovation and a transformed research system.”

