What you need to know about this year’s UN Climate Change Conference of the People (Cop27)

The 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the People (Cop27) is drawing closer. Set to take place from November 6-18 in Sharm-el Sheikh, Egypt, the gathering of world leaders, climate negotiators and other climate stakeholders is being held against a backdrop of extreme global weather events, an energy crisis propelled by the war in Europe, and scientific data reiterating that the world is not doing enough to tackle carbon emissions and protect the future of our planet.

Last year’s conference, Cop26, marked 5 years since the signing of the Paris Agreement and culminated in the Glasgow Climate Pact, which kept the goal of curbing global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius alive, but “with a weak pulse”, as the then-UK Presidency declared. Nations also promised to deliver improved commitments to reducing greenhouse gas emissions at this year’s meeting but so far, only 23 out of 193 have delivered their plans to the UN, according to a UN press release. According to the presidential vision statement, Cop27 will be about moving from negotiations, and “planning for implementation” for all these promises and pledges made. Egypt has called for full, timely, inclusive, and at-scale action on the ground.

One of the main points of discussion at this year’s Cop will be the continuation talks regarding the issue of “loss and damage” which remained inconclusive at last year’s event. According to UN News, “loss and damage” financing will assist countries at the front lines of the crisis to deal with the consequences of climate change that go beyond what they can adapt to. Negotiations will also continue regarding the fulfilment of the promise of an annual amount of $100 billion (about R1.84 trillion) from developed nations which will assist developing nations to reinforce and develop important climate adaptation strategies.

