Eskom implements load shedding to Stage 4 at 8pm

Power utility Eskom announced that it will be implementing Stage 4 load shedding on Wednesday at 8pm until 5am on Thursday. This will be followed by Stage 2 which will continue until 8pm, and then followed by Stage 4 until 5am on Friday.

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena said the alternating pattern of Stage 2 and Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until further notice. Mokwena added that the pattern was implemented because of the delay in returning to service three generating units and the need to replenish emergency reserves. She said the power utility will closely monitor the power system and provide and update for the weekend on Friday afternoon.

“Unplanned outages account for 16 193MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 6 171MW. “Eskom power station general managers and their teams continue to work diligently to ensure that additional generating capacity is recovered by bringing units on unplanned outages, and planned maintenance, back to service,’’ Mokwena said in a statement. Meawnhile, Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokopa, said that despite obstacles, uncertainties and temporary setbacks, the end of load shedding was on the horizon.