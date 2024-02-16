Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding until further notice

Stage 2 load shedding has been implemented from 10am on Friday.
Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said this was brought on by the return of two additional generating units, adequate emergency reserves and an anticipated lower electricity demand.
"Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until further notice. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any significant change as they occur," she said.
The “reprieve” comes after the country was plunged into varying stages of load shedding just moments after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his annual State of the Nation Address in which he announced a plan to end the rolling blackouts.
According to Ramaphosa, government set out a clear plan to end load shedding through the National Energy Crisis Committee.
He said that the National Energy Crisis Committee was committed to bringing substantial new power through private investment onto the grid.
Minister in the Presidency for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, said that despite obstacles, uncertainties and temporary setbacks, the end of load shedding was on the horizon.
Electricity tracking application, Eskom se Push, said so far in 2024, South Africa has had 39 days of national load shedding compared to last year when SA experienced 288 days of load shedding and 157 days of now electricity in 2022.
IOL