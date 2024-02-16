Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding until further notice

Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena, said this was brought on by the return of two additional generating units, adequate emergency reserves and an anticipated lower electricity demand.

Stage 2 load shedding has been implemented from 10am on Friday.

"Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented until further notice. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any significant change as they occur," she said.

The “reprieve” comes after the country was plunged into varying stages of load shedding just moments after President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his annual State of the Nation Address in which he announced a plan to end the rolling blackouts.

According to Ramaphosa, government set out a clear plan to end load shedding through the National Energy Crisis Committee.