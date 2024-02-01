Eskom rolls out ‘Load Limiting Project’ to more Gauteng areas in effort to manage impact of load shedding

Eskom has announced the expansion of its Load Limiting Project throughout Gauteng, following a successful pilot in Fourways. This initiative, an integral part of the Demand Side Management (DSM) strategy, aims to regulate and optimise electricity use.

This is crucial for maintaining equilibrium between supply and demand during Stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, the embattled power utility said in a statement on Thursday. After Fourways residents warmly received the project, it extended to Riverside View in the latter half of 2023. The upcoming phase will see implementation in areas like Buccleuch, Kelvin, Paulshof, Marlboro, Sunninghill, and Waterfall, all equipped with smart meters.

The project targets customers with smart meters, leveraging their capability for remote control. According to Eskom, during Stages 1 to 4 of load shedding, these meters will limit electricity capacity from 60/80 Amps to 10 Amps. This reduction ensures residents can maintain essential electricity use for appliances like lights, TVs, Wi-Fi routers, fridges, and security systems.

Customers will receive a cellphone notification an hour before load shedding, urging them to reduce consumption to 10 Amps. They will be given four chances to comply. Failure to do so will result in a 30-minute power cut-off by the meter, after which supply will be restored. Eskom is calling on all customers with compatible meters to support this initiative.